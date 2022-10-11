An Alipay sign at an Ant Group office building in Shanghai, pictured on July 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group’s Alipay+ payment service expands in Japan as tourism reopens through partnership with Universal Studios park
- The partnership will allow the theme park to accept payments via e-wallets from China, Singapore, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand
- The deal comes as Japan lifts a daily cap on inbound arrivals and resumes a visa waiver policy – amounting to a full reopening
An Alipay sign at an Ant Group office building in Shanghai, pictured on July 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg