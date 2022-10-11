JD.com’s logistics arm pushes ahead with unmanned robotic grocery deliveries as Amazon pulls plug on similar trials
- Dada Nexus and Infermove are working with local merchants in Suzhou city to deliver parcels to doorsteps by using sidewalk robots
- Amazon ended field tests of its autonomous delivery robot Scout earlier this year
Dada Nexus is teaming up with a robot start-up to pilot unmanned grocery deliveries in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, as the logistics affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com pushes ahead with the technology despite Amazon pulling the plug on similar efforts in the US.
Shanghai-based Dada and Infermove, a Beijing-based robotics company, said in a joint statement that they are working with local merchants in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, to deliver parcels to doorsteps by using sidewalk robots, which can automatically navigate densely-populated areas.
The delivery robots weigh 50 kilograms and can carry loads of up to 115kg.
Dada’s move to recharge its last-mile autonomous delivery service comes hot on the heels of a decision by Amazon to end its field tests of Scout, a six-wheel delivery bot that Amazon had been trialling in the US since 2019. The US e-commerce giant said certain aspects of the service failed to meet customer needs.
Infermove was co-founded last May in China by Lu Yingxiang, who holds masters degrees in computer science and economics from Cornell and Harvard. It was backed by former Baidu president Qi Lu’s MiraclePlus start-up accelerator. The company specialises in robotics and low-speed autonomous driving research. Its pedestrian delivery robots are a combination of the two technologies.
In a demonstration of the strength of Infermove’s robots, the start-up last September had one of its devices travel automatically from its Silicon Valley office via the cities of Sunnyvale, Santa Clara before arriving at Cisco’s headquarters in San Jose. The wheelchair-like device moved through structured and unstructured roads, which are considered challenging in autonomous driving scenarios for their blurry road borders and rough surfaces.
While most of the world’s most famous autonomous driving companies, such as Google’s Waymo and Chinese counterparts including Baidu’s Apollo and start-up Momenta, have been building up technologies to navigate vehicles moving down highways, Infermove has focused on the commercial applications of low-speed, self-driving devices.
Dada launched an unmanned delivery platform last July and Infermove is the latest addition to this. At the time Dada said it was experimenting with JD Logistics and White Rhino, a start-up that caters to last-mile deliveries of fresh produce and online groceries, to fulfil orders for JD’s fresh produce service and retailer chain Yonghui in Beijing’s Haidian district.