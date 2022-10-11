Dada Nexus is teaming up with a robot start-up to pilot unmanned grocery deliveries in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, as the logistics affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com pushes ahead with the technology despite Amazon pulling the plug on similar efforts in the US.

Shanghai-based Dada and Infermove, a Beijing-based robotics company, said in a joint statement that they are working with local merchants in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, to deliver parcels to doorsteps by using sidewalk robots, which can automatically navigate densely-populated areas.

The delivery robots weigh 50 kilograms and can carry loads of up to 115kg.

Dada’s move to recharge its last-mile autonomous delivery service comes hot on the heels of a decision by Amazon to end its field tests of Scout, a six-wheel delivery bot that Amazon had been trialling in the US since 2019. The US e-commerce giant said certain aspects of the service failed to meet customer needs.