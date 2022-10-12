The Meta Quest Pro headset is shown during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on October 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
The Meta Quest Pro headset is shown during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on October 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Metaverse
Tech /  Big Tech

Facebook parent Meta debuts U$1,500 virtual reality headset targeting professionals, remote workers using Microsoft platforms

  • The Meta Quest Pro is the company’s latest offering in a product line previously marketed as Oculus
  • With the new device, Meta is seeking to broaden its audience and transcend the notion that virtual reality is primarily the realm of gamers

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:19pm, 12 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Meta Quest Pro headset is shown during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on October 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
The Meta Quest Pro headset is shown during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on October 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE