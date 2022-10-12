The Meta Quest Pro headset is shown during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on October 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Facebook parent Meta debuts U$1,500 virtual reality headset targeting professionals, remote workers using Microsoft platforms
- The Meta Quest Pro is the company’s latest offering in a product line previously marketed as Oculus
- With the new device, Meta is seeking to broaden its audience and transcend the notion that virtual reality is primarily the realm of gamers
The Meta Quest Pro headset is shown during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on October 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg