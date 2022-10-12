Intel Corp is facing a steep decline in demand for personal computer processors, its main business. Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductor giant Intel said to plan lay-offs affecting thousands of employees to cut costs, cope with PC market slowdown
- The lay-offs are expected to be announced around the same time as Intel’s third-quarter earnings report on October 27
- The US semiconductor manufacturer had 113,700 employees as of July
