Intel Corp is facing a steep decline in demand for personal computer processors, its main business. Photo: Shutterstock
Intel
Semiconductor giant Intel said to plan lay-offs affecting thousands of employees to cut costs, cope with PC market slowdown

  • The lay-offs are expected to be announced around the same time as Intel’s third-quarter earnings report on October 27
  • The US semiconductor manufacturer had 113,700 employees as of July

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:51pm, 12 Oct, 2022

