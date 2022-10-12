Tiki has become one of India’s most popular short video apps in the absence of ByteDance’s TikTok, but that app may be owned by Guangzhou-based Joyy. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese apps are climbing Indian download charts after New Delhi’s sweeping bans, but their ownership is not apparent
- Popular short video app Tiki, a TikTok imitator with ties to Guangzhou-based Joyy, changed server providers after a report on its ownership
- Multiple top apps in India are owned by Chinese tech giants, including ByteDance’s Resso, despite a ban on more than 270 Chinese apps to date
