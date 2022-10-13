ByteDance, the owner of TikTok and Douyin, has started a new round of stock option buy-backs from current and former employees, offering a higher price than during an earlier round while the prospect of an initial public offering (IPO) remains low. The company priced the buy-back at US$155 per unit for current staff, up from US$142 in an April repurchase . For those who have already left the company, the offer is US$116, up from last round’s US$106, according to two people briefed on the plan. ByteDance declined to comment. China’s most valuable unicorn has regularly granted and repurchased stock options since 2017 as an incentive to employees. Last month, it decided to repurchase shares from existing investors for the first time, at US$177 apiece, which put the company’s valuation at US$300 billion. Employees have been more willing to sell their options as the prospects of a windfall from a huge IPO have dimmed, the people said. In August, ByteDance chief financial officer Julie Gao told employees that it has no plans to go public. The company’s revenue soared nearly 80 per cent to US$61.7 billion in 2021, but net losses, which also included non-cash items like convertible bonds, more than tripled to US$7.15 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported this month. Meanwhile, ByteDance’s Douyin business unit, one of the six departments after a corporate overhaul last year, has redesigned its logo. The rebranding keeps Douyin’s signature music note shape, but adopts the colours of blue and green, the main hues in ByteDance’s logo. The new look, starting earlier this month, aims to differentiate the Douyin business unit from the Douyin app, the Chinese version of TikTok with 600 million daily active users in China. The business unit oversees not only the app, but also other products including news aggregator Jinri Toutiao and automobile community Dongchedi, a third person familiar with the matter said. Founded a decade ago by Zhang Yiming in a residential flat in Beijing, ByteDance’s valuation once reached US$400 billion in the private market but has now dropped to around US$300 billion.