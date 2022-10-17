An Alipay sign displayed at an Ant Group office in Shanghai, China, July 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
An Alipay sign displayed at an Ant Group office in Shanghai, China, July 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group
Tech /  Big Tech

Alipay test of money transfers via WeChat seen as first breach of mobile payments ‘walled garden’

  • The move is a small step towards bridging the two mutually exclusive payment services, which together account for over 90 per cent of China’s market
  • The Alipay transfer takes advantage of the communications capability of Tencent Holdings’ super app WeChat but does not use WeChat’s payment function

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 3:42pm, 17 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An Alipay sign displayed at an Ant Group office in Shanghai, China, July 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
An Alipay sign displayed at an Ant Group office in Shanghai, China, July 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE