An Alipay sign displayed at an Ant Group office in Shanghai, China, July 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Alipay test of money transfers via WeChat seen as first breach of mobile payments ‘walled garden’
- The move is a small step towards bridging the two mutually exclusive payment services, which together account for over 90 per cent of China’s market
- The Alipay transfer takes advantage of the communications capability of Tencent Holdings’ super app WeChat but does not use WeChat’s payment function
An Alipay sign displayed at an Ant Group office in Shanghai, China, July 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg