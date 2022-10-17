Hainan, a southern tropical island in China, will host a new campus of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute. Photo: Getty Images
China’s resort island Hainan to host new campus of top Russian technical university
- The Chinese campus of the National Research University Moscow Power Engineering Institute will be situated in Hainan province’s Wenchang county
- Hainan is trying to boost its education sector by wooing prestigious foreign universities with a focus on science, technology, agriculture or medicine
