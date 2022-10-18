Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou Tai-ming introduces the company’s Model B electric sport utility vehicle prototype during the annual Hon Hai Tech Day event at the Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taipei on October 18, 2022. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple supplier Foxconn unveils crossover SUV and pickup truck models to expand EV line-up, challenge the likes of Tesla and BYD
- Foxconn aims to build EVs for potential big-brand clients, replicating the way it became the biggest manufacturing partner for Apple
- The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer also said it is developing its own solid-state batteries for EVs
