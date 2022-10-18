The TikTok app logo picture in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP
TikTok to expand e-commerce to the US and Brazil in search of new revenue despite political scrutiny from Washington
- The short video platform has accelerated its expansion plans for TikTok Shop in the Americas after finding success in Southeast Asia
- The ByteDance-owned business has posted several related positions in Seattle, where it will challenge Amazon on its home turf as it seeks to turn a profit
The TikTok app logo picture in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP