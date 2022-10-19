Apple’s new iPad Pro is powered by the same M2 chip in the latest MacBook Air. Photo: Apple
Apple’s new iPad Pro is powered by the same M2 chip in the latest MacBook Air. Photo: Apple
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple unveils new iPads, putting USB-C on its entry-level tablet for the first time, along with a cheaper TV box

  • The tech giant’s new iPad Pro sports its latest M2 chip, while the entry-level tablet got its first redesign in five years and a price bump to US$449
  • The company also slashed the price of the Apple TV box, which now starts at US$129 for a Wi-fi-only model

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:45am, 19 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple’s new iPad Pro is powered by the same M2 chip in the latest MacBook Air. Photo: Apple
Apple’s new iPad Pro is powered by the same M2 chip in the latest MacBook Air. Photo: Apple
READ FULL ARTICLE