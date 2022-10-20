The icon of messaging app WhatsApp seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin in January 2022. Photo: dpa
The icon of messaging app WhatsApp seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin in January 2022. Photo: dpa
WhatsApp
Tech /  Big Tech

Russian lawmaker calls for WhatsApp ban for state employees because of Meta Platforms’ ‘information war’

  • Deputy head of the Russian parliament’s committee on information policy said he would delete WhatsApp and suggested a wider ban ‘for official purposes’
  • Meta Platforms, the app’s owner, was found guilty in March of ‘extremist activity’ in the country and added to a list of ‘terrorists and extremists’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:51am, 20 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The icon of messaging app WhatsApp seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin in January 2022. Photo: dpa
The icon of messaging app WhatsApp seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin in January 2022. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE