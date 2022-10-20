The icon of messaging app WhatsApp seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin in January 2022. Photo: dpa
Russian lawmaker calls for WhatsApp ban for state employees because of Meta Platforms’ ‘information war’
- Deputy head of the Russian parliament’s committee on information policy said he would delete WhatsApp and suggested a wider ban ‘for official purposes’
- Meta Platforms, the app’s owner, was found guilty in March of ‘extremist activity’ in the country and added to a list of ‘terrorists and extremists’
The icon of messaging app WhatsApp seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin in January 2022. Photo: dpa