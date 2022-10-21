A photo of Elon Musk and Twitter logos atop US dollar banknotes seen in this illustration taken August 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk to cut 75 per cent of Twitter workforce if US$44 billion deal goes through, Washington Post says

  • The billionaire entrepreneur told prospective investors that he would make the cuts to Twitter’s 7,500 workers, far more than the social media company planned
  • The cuts could set the company back years, according to one analyst, and it may hurt the platform’s ability to fight spam, which Musk said he would address

Associated Press
Updated: 9:54am, 21 Oct, 2022

