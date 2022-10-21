A photo of Elon Musk and Twitter logos atop US dollar banknotes seen in this illustration taken August 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk to cut 75 per cent of Twitter workforce if US$44 billion deal goes through, Washington Post says
- The billionaire entrepreneur told prospective investors that he would make the cuts to Twitter’s 7,500 workers, far more than the social media company planned
- The cuts could set the company back years, according to one analyst, and it may hurt the platform’s ability to fight spam, which Musk said he would address
