The Snapchat logo seen through broken glass in this illustration picture taken May 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Disappointing Snap earnings send social media stocks spiralling in US$29 billion slump
- The Snapchat owner reported is slowest quarterly sales growth ever, showing disappointing results for the third quarter in a row
- A social media sell-off followed the results, hitting Facebook owner Meta, Google owner Alphabet and Pinterest
