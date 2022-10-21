The Snapchat logo seen through broken glass in this illustration picture taken May 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters
The Snapchat logo seen through broken glass in this illustration picture taken May 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Social media
Tech /  Big Tech

Disappointing Snap earnings send social media stocks spiralling in US$29 billion slump

  • The Snapchat owner reported is slowest quarterly sales growth ever, showing disappointing results for the third quarter in a row
  • A social media sell-off followed the results, hitting Facebook owner Meta, Google owner Alphabet and Pinterest

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:00am, 21 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Snapchat logo seen through broken glass in this illustration picture taken May 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters
The Snapchat logo seen through broken glass in this illustration picture taken May 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE