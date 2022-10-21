View of Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images.
US-China tech war
German optical giant Zeiss breaks ground on US$25 million plant in Suzhou in vote of confidence in China

  • The Suzhou facility will be for R&D and manufacturing of ophthalmic equipment, and comes after a US$60 million investment in Shanghai
  • In the first eight months of the year, foreign direct investment in China increased 16.4 per cent year on year, reaching 892.7 billion yuan

Ben Jiang
Updated: 7:00pm, 21 Oct, 2022

