View of Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images.
German optical giant Zeiss breaks ground on US$25 million plant in Suzhou in vote of confidence in China
- The Suzhou facility will be for R&D and manufacturing of ophthalmic equipment, and comes after a US$60 million investment in Shanghai
- In the first eight months of the year, foreign direct investment in China increased 16.4 per cent year on year, reaching 892.7 billion yuan
