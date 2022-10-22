Xiaomi Corp shipped 9.2 million smartphones in India in the third quarter to seize a 21 per cent share of the market. Photo: Shutterstock
Xiaomi
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi holds onto lead in Indian market despite a decline in shipments, continued government scrutiny

  • Xiaomi shipped 9.2 million smartphones in the third quarter, down 18 per cent from a year earlier, for a 21 per cent share of the market
  • Vivo and Oppo ranked third and fourth in the same quarter in India, behind Samsung, while Realme dropped to fifth place

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 4:38pm, 22 Oct, 2022

