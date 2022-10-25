Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc, demonstrates the Meta Quest Pro during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on October 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Meta must slash metaverse spending, headcount to ‘get mojo back’, shareholder says
- The chief executive of Altimeter Capital Management, which owns 2.5 million shares of Meta, said the company should double cash flow to US$40 billion a year
- Facebook changed its name last year to Meta, heralding the company’s intent to stake its future on a new computing platform where people congregate online
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc, demonstrates the Meta Quest Pro during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on October 11, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg