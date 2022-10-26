Memory chips by South Korean semiconductor supplier SK Hynix seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
SK Hynix cuts capital expenditure in half amid weak PC, smartphone demand and Washington’s export restrictions on China
- The memory chip maker’s operating profit fell to US$1.2 billion in the third quarter amid an ‘unprecedented deterioration in market conditions’
- The results add to downbeat forecasts from other chip firms like Micron and Texas Instruments amid fears of recession and Washington’s export restrictions
