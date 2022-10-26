Letters spell the word “Alphabet” as they are seen on a computer screen with a Google search page in this photo illustration taken on August 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Google parent Alphabet hit by advertising slump as sales miss estimates, but cloud losses narrow
- Alphabet had $57.27 billion in third quarter sales, less than expected, as a slowdown in online advertising spreads from social media to search
- One bright spot is Google’s cloud service, which trails Amazon and Microsoft, with losses less than expected at US$699 million
Letters spell the word “Alphabet” as they are seen on a computer screen with a Google search page in this photo illustration taken on August 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters