The Twitter app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Twitter
Twitter is losing its most active users amid competition from TikTok and Instagram, internal documents show

  • The number of heavy tweeters, who typically post three or four times a week and make up half of Twitter’s global revenue, has been in decline
  • Cryptocurrency and not-safe-for-work content are the highest-growing English topics, possibly denting advertiser interest

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:30pm, 26 Oct, 2022

