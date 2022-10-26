The Twitter app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Twitter is losing its most active users amid competition from TikTok and Instagram, internal documents show
- The number of heavy tweeters, who typically post three or four times a week and make up half of Twitter’s global revenue, has been in decline
- Cryptocurrency and not-safe-for-work content are the highest-growing English topics, possibly denting advertiser interest
The Twitter app seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters