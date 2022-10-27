An ad promoting Alibaba’s Singles’ Day shopping festival is seen in Shanghai, China, October 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba, JD.com chase loyal big spenders as survey shows a third of Singles’ Day shoppers plan to spend less
- In the June quarter, Alibaba’s GMV for online physical goods on Taobao and Tmall declined by mid-to-single-digits year-on-year
- JD.com, which kicked off its Singles’ Day campaign last week, said consumers were becoming ‘more rational’
