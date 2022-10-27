A 3D printed model of Meta’s logo seen in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Meta stock plummets 20 per cent as Zuckerberg calls for patience with pricey metaverse bets
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms forecast a weak holiday quarter, knocking about US$67 billion off its stock market value
- Investors are increasingly wary about Meta’s expensive metaverse spending, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg said ‘those who are patient … will end up being rewarded’
