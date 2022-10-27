Huawei Technologies Co reports a slight revenue decline year on year for the first nine months of 2022. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Huawei Technologies Co reports a slight revenue decline year on year for the first nine months of 2022. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

Huawei posts small revenue drop in first 9 months without revealing net profit

  • Huawei Technologies Co said its revenue from January to September dropped 2 per cent from the same period last year
  • The company, which remains private, did not disclose the net profit of its overall business, unlike in previous years

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:10pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei Technologies Co reports a slight revenue decline year on year for the first nine months of 2022. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Huawei Technologies Co reports a slight revenue decline year on year for the first nine months of 2022. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE