Huawei Technologies Co reports a slight revenue decline year on year for the first nine months of 2022. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Huawei posts small revenue drop in first 9 months without revealing net profit
- Huawei Technologies Co said its revenue from January to September dropped 2 per cent from the same period last year
- The company, which remains private, did not disclose the net profit of its overall business, unlike in previous years
