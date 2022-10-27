Customers shop at an Apple Store on the first day of sales for the iPhone 14 in Beijing, September 16, 2022. Photo: AP
Apple defies China’s smartphone slump to post strong third quarter sales as local brands suffer
- China’s smartphone shipments fell 11 per cent in the third quarter, dragging down global shipments, which declined 9 per cent year on year for the same period
- Popular Chinese brands Oppo and Vivo saw sales drop 27 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, while Honor, a spin-off brand from Huawei, dropped 16 per cent
