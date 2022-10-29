Austin Li Jiaqi prepares for an online live-streaming show. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
E-commerce giant Alibaba grooms rising stars as small pool of top influencers proves risky
- Alibaba is highlighting up-and-coming live streamers, as its reliance on a few super influencers has left it vulnerable to reputational risks
- While Austin Li Jiaqi remains Alibaba’s top influencer, the company has yet to publish any Singles’ Day-related sales data about the star
