Fans wave inflatable batons during the League of Legends World Championship semi-final match between JD Gaming and T1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on October 29, 2022. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China fails to reach world’s biggest esports tournament finals for first time since 2018, disappointing fans at home
- The JDG team, backed by e-commerce giant JD.com, on Saturday lost 1-3 against South Korea’s T1 team in their best-of-five semi-final match
- That defeat proved a big letdown for Chinese esports fans, who expected JDG to go all the way to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship finals
