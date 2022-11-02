Binance Co-Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao delivers a speech at the opening event of Europe’s largest tech conference, the Web Summit, in Lisbon on November 1, 2022. Photo: AFP
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says his US$500 million for Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is because he supports free speech
- The chief executive of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, said his support for free speech is the No 1 reason the company invested in Twitter
- It is unclear how actively involved co-investors like Binance could be in Twitter’s future, as Musk fully controls the board
Binance Co-Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao delivers a speech at the opening event of Europe’s largest tech conference, the Web Summit, in Lisbon on November 1, 2022. Photo: AFP