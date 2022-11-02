Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has added extra iPhone production capacity in India to diversify its supply chain beyond China. Photo: Shutterstock
Foxconn’s latest disruptions in Zhengzhou highlight supply chain risks in China, prompting more production in Vietnam and India
- The recent exodus of workers from the world’s largest iPhone factory marks the latest disruption in Apple’s manufacturing supply chain in China
- Foxconn and other Apple suppliers have already started to shift some production capacity to Vietnam and India
