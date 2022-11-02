Market regulator has approved JV between Tencent and China Unicom. Photo: Reuters
Market regulator has approved JV between Tencent and China Unicom. Photo: Reuters
Tencent
Tech /  Big Tech

Beijing approves public-private JV between Tencent and China Unicom covering content delivery networks

  • The JV between the investment arms of China Unicom and China’s biggest private tech company was one of 15 investment deals to receive approval
  • The unit will focus on content delivery networks and technologies such as edge computing

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:06pm, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Market regulator has approved JV between Tencent and China Unicom. Photo: Reuters
Market regulator has approved JV between Tencent and China Unicom. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE