Market regulator has approved JV between Tencent and China Unicom. Photo: Reuters
Beijing approves public-private JV between Tencent and China Unicom covering content delivery networks
- The JV between the investment arms of China Unicom and China’s biggest private tech company was one of 15 investment deals to receive approval
- The unit will focus on content delivery networks and technologies such as edge computing
