The iPhone 14 Pro displayed during a launch event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. Photo: AFP
Apple’s iPhones to still run on Qualcomm 5G modems in 2023 amid setbacks with in-house designs
- Qualcomm will continue to provide the modem chips for the ‘vast majority’ of iPhones after concern that Apple would drop the chip maker for in-house designs
- Apple’s efforts on its own 5G modem have been stymied by prototype versions that are overheating, pushing back the planned switch
