Alibaba’s cloud business accounts for 9 per cent of total revenue for the Hangzhou-based group. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform

  • Alibaba’s cloud service recorded the fastest growth of all the company’s business segments in the June quarter
  • The new open-source ModelScope aims to make developing and running AI models easier and more cost effective, according to Alibaba

Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 2:27pm, 3 Nov, 2022

