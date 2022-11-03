Alibaba’s cloud business accounts for 9 per cent of total revenue for the Hangzhou-based group. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform
- Alibaba’s cloud service recorded the fastest growth of all the company’s business segments in the June quarter
- The new open-source ModelScope aims to make developing and running AI models easier and more cost effective, according to Alibaba
