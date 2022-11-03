The omission of app data metrics reporting comes at a time when China’s internet industry is struggling from decreased consumer spending and a faltering domestic economy, after a series of regulatory crackdowns. Photo: Shutterstock
China stops publishing data metrics of vast domestic apps market amid declining internet service revenue, faltering economy

  • The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has ceased to report China’s app data metrics since July this year
  • There were 2.32 million apps operating in mainland China at the end of June, down 8 per cent from 2.52 million at the end of 2021

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Nov, 2022

