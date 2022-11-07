This file photo taken on November 10, 2020 shows the Apple logo at a company store in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Apple warns of iPhone shipment delays due to ‘significantly reduced capacity’ at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility

  • Apple said in a statement that the Foxconn Zhengzhou facility was operating at ‘significantly reduced capacity’
  • iPhone production in India will be boosted from the current 2 to 4 per cent of global output to almost half over the long-term, said one analyst

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 11:39am, 7 Nov, 2022

