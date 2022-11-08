People wait in line at the Amazon company booth during the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on November 7, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Amazon sets up warehouse in eastern China for faster overseas e-commerce, signalling confidence in consumer spending
- The e-commerce giant is setting up a bonded warehouse in Ningbo, which it estimates will cut shipping times by four to five days
- Amazon closed its China store in 2019, but it maintained operations for cross-border e-commerce, which has exploded in popularity
