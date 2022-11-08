The Nvidia logo is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war
Tech /  Big Tech

Tech war: Nvidia offers new GPU chip tailored for Chinese market as it vows to comply with US export regulations

  • In August, Washington banned Nivida from selling the A100 and its more powerful H100 data centre GPU to China-based customers without a licence
  • Nvidia has played a pivotal role in supplying the chips that power China’s progress in artificial intelligence (AI), data analysis and high performance computing

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:48am, 8 Nov, 2022

