Apple supplier Goertek’s headquarters in Weifang, a city in central Shandong province. Photo: Handout
Apple AirPods supplier Goertek halts assembly of ‘smart acoustic product’, cutting its fourth-quarter revenue by US$455 million
- Goertek said a major overseas client asked it to halt production of the device, which analysts suspect to be Apple’s AirPods Pro 2
- While Goertek tries to fix ‘production issues’, Luxshare ICT is expected to fill the supply gap and become the exclusive assembler of the device
