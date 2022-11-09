A man receives a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 in Zhengzhou, in China’s central Henan province, on July 31, 2021. Photo: AFP
Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory keeps Covid-19 lockdown as surrounding Zhengzhou district loosens some restrictions

  • Communities in the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone can return to ‘normal life’ if they have no new cases within seven days, the local government said
  • Many areas are still classified as ‘high risk’ as Apple’s largest manufacturer contends with a continued lockdown that has reduced production

Coco Feng
Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Nov, 2022

