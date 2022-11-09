Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang (left), has pledged support for integration of China’s digital and real economies. Photo: Handout
Top executives from Alibaba and JD pledge support for integration of digital and real economies at World Internet Conference
- Daniel Zhang cited 20th Party Congress report, which says country will ‘adhere to the focus of economic development in the real economy’
- JD.com is an enterprise that ‘originated from the real economy and will go back to the real economy’, says JD CEO
