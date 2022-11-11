An advertisement for the Singles’ Day shopping promotion on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall e-commerce platform is seen at a subway station in Shanghai on November 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
An advertisement for the Singles’ Day shopping promotion on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall e-commerce platform is seen at a subway station in Shanghai on November 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Singles’ Day shopping festival fuels smartphone price war as major vendors seek to stimulate demand in weak market

  • Major smartphone vendors Apple, Xiaomi, Honor and Huawei have slashed prices on popular handset models at the world’s largest shopping festival
  • Prices on some smartphone models are said to be at their ‘historically lowest’ levels, as vendors hope to revive the weak domestic market

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:00am, 11 Nov, 2022

