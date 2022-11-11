An advertisement for the Singles’ Day shopping promotion on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall e-commerce platform is seen at a subway station in Shanghai on November 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Singles’ Day shopping festival fuels smartphone price war as major vendors seek to stimulate demand in weak market
- Major smartphone vendors Apple, Xiaomi, Honor and Huawei have slashed prices on popular handset models at the world’s largest shopping festival
- Prices on some smartphone models are said to be at their ‘historically lowest’ levels, as vendors hope to revive the weak domestic market
An advertisement for the Singles’ Day shopping promotion on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall e-commerce platform is seen at a subway station in Shanghai on November 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg