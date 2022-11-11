SMIC’s third quarter capacity utilisation rate dropped to 92.1 per cent, down 5 percentage points from the previous quarter. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China’s top chip maker SMIC sees weak demand extending into 2023 but remains committed to capacity expansion
- In the third quarter, smartphones accounted for 26 per cent of wafer revenues, while consumer electronics contributed 23.3 per cent
- SMIC’s third quarter capacity utilisation rate dropped to 92.1 per cent, down 5 percentage points from the previous quarter
