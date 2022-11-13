Richard Liu, founder of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com. Photo: Reuters
Chinese tech billionaire Richard Liu gives up front office roles and direct ownership at JD, but is he still in control?
- The prominent tech founder currently retains executive roles at 33 companies, compared with the 333 executive roles he once held
- While Liu is no longer CEO and chairman at JD.com, he still owns 76 per cent of aggregate voting power at the business empire he founded in 1998
