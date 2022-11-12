A shop employee promotes Singles’ Day discounts in Shanghai on November 11, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
E-commerce giants Alibaba, JD.com keep Singles’ Day sales results under wraps amid China’s economic woes, zero-Covid-19 policy
- E-commerce rivals Alibaba and JD.com for the first time did not disclose final gross merchandise volume figures from their Singles’ Day promotions
- Alibaba said its final sales tally was in line with its GMV last year, while JD.com said its promotion this year achieved ‘record-breaking’ results
