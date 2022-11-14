In one of the most high-profile collapses in the cryptocurrency industry, FTX is now being being probed by Bahamas authorities. Photo: AFP
FTX collapse being scrutinised by Bahamas authorities after crypto exchange bankruptcy
- Bahamas police said they are looking into whether any “criminal misconduct occurred” after FTX’s implosion when traders rushed to withdraw US$6 billion in funds
- Founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied rumours that he fled to South America, saying he was still in the Bahamas
