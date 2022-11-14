Representations of cryptocurrencies seen in front of a displayed FTX logo and decreasing stock graph in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
FTX’s balance sheet shows few liquid assets, leaving users with dim outlook for recovery
- A breakdown of FTX’s balance sheet shows it had nearly US$9 billion in liabilities and just US$900 million in liquid assets ahead of its bankruptcy filing
- Most of FTX’s biggest holdings are of lower-profile cryptocurrencies like Serum and Solana that have plunged in value
