The logo of FTX seen at the entrance of FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, on November 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
FTX investigations pile up from regulators after crypto exchange’s collapse sends rivals scrambling to calm investors
- The US Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission are all investigating FTX
- Rivals such as Crypto.com and Binance have sought to reassure investors on their health as cryptocurrency values have plunged
The logo of FTX seen at the entrance of FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, on November 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters