A woman walks past the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing on December 13, 2021. Photo: AP
Alibaba set to report steady growth in third quarter, bolstering investor confidence after rough two years
- Analysts expect improved performance from Alibaba last quarter after two years of investigations, geopolitical tension, and a rough economic climate at home
- Expected growth of about 4 per cent is far from the double digits Alibaba used to report, but it is taken as a good sign amid flagging consumer confidence
