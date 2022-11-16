The TikTok app logo seen in this illustration taken on August 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
The TikTok app logo seen in this illustration taken on August 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
TikTok
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok can be used as an ‘aggressive weapon’ by China against the US, FBI director says

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray reiterated the bureau’s concerns about TikTok, which he said can be compelled to ‘do whatever the Chinese government wants’
  • Young people are increasingly eschewing Facebook and Twitter for the popular short video app, which has millions of users in the US

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:34am, 16 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The TikTok app logo seen in this illustration taken on August 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
The TikTok app logo seen in this illustration taken on August 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE