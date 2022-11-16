The TikTok app logo seen in this illustration taken on August 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
TikTok can be used as an ‘aggressive weapon’ by China against the US, FBI director says
- FBI Director Christopher Wray reiterated the bureau’s concerns about TikTok, which he said can be compelled to ‘do whatever the Chinese government wants’
- Young people are increasingly eschewing Facebook and Twitter for the popular short video app, which has millions of users in the US
The TikTok app logo seen in this illustration taken on August 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters