Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX, testifies during a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing about “Examining Digital Assets: Risks, Regulation, and Innovation” in Washington on February 09, 2022. Photo: AFP
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried faces trip to the US for questioning over crypto exchange collapse
- Authorities in the US and Bahamas are discussing the possibility of bringing the FTX founder to the US, where the firm is under investigation
- Sam Bankman-Fried has been cooperating with Bahamian authorities but said he is not aware of plans with US officials
Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX, testifies during a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing about “Examining Digital Assets: Risks, Regulation, and Innovation” in Washington on February 09, 2022. Photo: AFP