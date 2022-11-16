Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, September 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters
More ads, paying users help China’s Tencent Music beat third quarter estimates
- Total revenue was nearly 6 per cent lower year on year, amid an economy where growth has slowed this year due to China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy
- Net profit attributable to equity holders was 1.06 billion yuan, up from 740 million yuan in the same period last year
Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, September 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters