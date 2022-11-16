Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, September 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters
More ads, paying users help China’s Tencent Music beat third quarter estimates

  • Total revenue was nearly 6 per cent lower year on year, amid an economy where growth has slowed this year due to China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy
  • Net profit attributable to equity holders was 1.06 billion yuan, up from 740 million yuan in the same period last year

Reuters
Updated: 12:08pm, 16 Nov, 2022

