A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, September 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tencent posts 2 per cent drop in third-quarter revenue, gives away Meituan stake, amid regulatory uncertainty and economic headwinds
- The Hong Kong-listed internet giant posted a profit of US$5.63 billion for the three months ended September 30, only 1 per cent up from a year ago
- Tencent also said it would disburse its majority stake in Meituan to existing shareholders, in another divestment following a similar move with JD.com
